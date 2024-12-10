This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 11, destroys clinic

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 10, 2024 4:37 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strike against the regional center of Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 10, 2024. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)
Russian forces struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Dec. 10, killing three people and injuring 11, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

An air raid alert was declared in the region at 2:00 p.m., with explosions reported minutes later.

Fedorov had warned earlier of the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other regions under air alert.

The strike destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings. "Rescuers are searching for people trapped under the rubble," Fedorov wrote.

Zaporizhzhia, home to around 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion, remains a frequent target of Russian attacks.

In a separate attack, a Russian missile strike hit the town of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 10, injuring at least 11 people, regional officials reported.

The strike damaged non-residential buildings and vehicles near a bank at around 10:20 a.m. local time. A second attack followed shortly after, according to oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk Oblast city, Russian proxies announce evacuation
Russian occupation authorities in the Donetsk Oblast city of Yenakiieve announced evacuations from parts of the city on Dec. 10 amid reports of explosions.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
