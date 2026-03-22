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Fire, damage reported in Kyiv Oblast following Russian drone attack

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by Dmytro Basmat
Fire, damage reported in Kyiv Oblast following Russian drone attack
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen from a mobile air defense unit fire a machine gun at Russian drones during a night patrol in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 2, 2024. (Maksym Kishka / Suspilne Ukraine / JSC “UA:PBC” / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight on March 22, damaging multiple homes and commercial buildings in the city of Brovary, local officials reported.

Explosions were reported in Brovary, located just east of the capital, just after midnight amid threats of a group of incoming Russian attack drones.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported that the buildings of three commercial enterprises were damage in the drone attack. A fire had broken out at the site of the strike, but has been contained, Kalashnyk added.

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Two homes and several vehicles also sustained damage in the vicinity of the strikes. Emergency crews are working on-site.

Officials said no casualties were reported as a result of the attack. The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Brovary has often been the subject of attacks on the capital since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The city serves as the largest suburb of Kyiv, located just 20 kilometers from the capital.

Kyiv has been one of the primary targets of Russian attacks over the past few months amid increased attacks on energy infrastructure at times leaving much of the city without heat, electricity, or water in freezing temperatures — although warmer temperatures in recent weeks have alleviated some of the pressure felt by Kyiv resident.

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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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