15% of Kyiv residential buildings remain without heat after Russia's attacks, Mayor Klitschko says

There are 1,676 residential buildings in Kyiv — around 15% of the city's housing stock — that remain without heating after Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Jan. 25.

Home to more than 3 million people, Kyiv is still struggling to restore power, heating, and water after Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on Jan. 9, Jan. 20, and Jan. 24. Some homes have been without heating and power since Jan. 9.

Since the last Jan. 24 attack, almost 6,000 of Kyiv's roughly 12,000 apartment buildings have been left without heating, while local energy workers had just managed to get that number below 2,000 on Jan. 23, the day before the attack.

After the attack, energy workers repaired more than 4,000 residential buildings. Heating was restored to 1,600 buildings overnight on Jan. 24 and the rest — during the day on Jan. 25, according to the mayor.

Vitaliy Zaichenko, CEO of Ukrenergo, the state grid operator, told the Kyiv Independent that Kyiv's "left bank" — the part of the city on the east side of the Dnipro River – faced a dire situation when it comes to heating, which is spreading further into the right bank.

"Energy workers continue working to restore services to the homes of Kyiv residents," Klitschko said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on Jan. 25 that the main targets of Russia's attacks are currently Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings.

Zelensky added that during the week, Russian forces launched more than 1,700 drones, more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of different types.

"Every massive attack by Russia can become devastating. That is why missiles for air defense systems are needed every day, and we continue working with the United States and Europe to ensure stronger protection of our skies," Zelensky said.

The latest missile attack took place shortly after trilateral peace talks involving Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.

The attacks injured a total of 40 people and, in addition to energy infrastructure, damaged 60 residential buildings and 80 civilian vehicles throughout Ukraine, the Interior Ministry wrote on Jan. 24.

Repeated Russian bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has left major cities without heat, electricity, or water in freezing temperatures.