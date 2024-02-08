Fire breaks out in Perm Krai, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire reportedly broke out at a gas pipeline near the village of Kuyeda in Perm Krai, Russia, injuring six people, Russian state-controlled media reported on Feb. 8.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin said that several houses were on fire in Kueda and six people were reportedly injured.

Local sources say the fire started following an explosion at a gas pipeline, after which three tanks on a freight train caught fire before spreading to three residential buildings.

Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that five people have been hospitalized with burns, and one teenager was treated for smoke inhalation.

The official Telegram channel of Russian Railways stated that information about a freight train fire in the area of Kuyeda "is not true" and "the incident does not relate to the railway infrastructure and does not affect the movement of trains."

Earlier this year, Russian media outlets reported a fire at an oil depot in the town of Tuapse in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai.

Explosions and fires in several Russian regions were reported on Jan. 21 in a possible coordinated Ukrainian strike. Several days later, a fire broke out at a Novatek gas plant near St. Petersburg after an alleged drone attack, causing the plant to halt operations.

Perm Krai lies around 1,800 kilometers northeast of Ukrainian-held territory and there's no information on Ukrainian involvement in the incident.