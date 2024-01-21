Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian Novatek gas plant halts operations after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2024 8:11 PM 2 min read
A fire at the terminal of Russia's Novatek natural gas company on Jan. 21, 2024. (Governor Alexander Drozdenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The terminal of Russia's Novatek natural gas company near St. Petersburg has halted operations after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack caused a large fire at the fuel plant, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 21.

Novatek's gas-condensate plant caught fire at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad Oblast following a possible coordinated effort by Ukraine to strike key targets on deep inside Russian territory, Ukrainian media reported. Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the alleged attacks that caused explosions and large fires in several Russian cities overnight on Jan. 21.

On Sunday, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of launching multiple drone attacks and claimed that one drone was shot down over Tula, four over Smolensk, and one over Oryol.

No casualties were reported by local authorities but other Russian media sources suggested that 150 people had to be evacuated.

Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. According to Bloomberg, the plant processes stable gas-condensate - a byproduct of natural gas - into oil, while also exporting oil products to international markets.

On Jan. 18, Ukrainian intelligence sources alleged that an overnight drone attack that hit an oil depot near St. Petersburg was carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency. Ukraine does not always directly claim responsibility for attacks inside Russian territory.

Explosions, fires reported overnight deep in Russian rear in alleged long-range Ukrainian strikes
Explosions and large fires were reported in several Russian cities overnight on Jan. 21, in an possible coordinated effort by Ukraine to strike key targets deep inside Russian territory.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.