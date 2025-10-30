KI logo
Thursday, October 30, 2025
War

Thermal power plant on fire in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, widespread power outage reported

by Yuliia Taradiuk
A picture of a reported fire at the Luhansk thermal power plant on Oct. 30, 2025 (Telegram)

As fire broke out at a thermal power plant in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, causing a widespread power outage across the region, independent outlet Astra reported on Oct. 30.

The accident at the Luhansk thermal power plant, located near the city of Shchastia, resulted in the shutdown of boiler rooms and pumping stations, according to the Astra report.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed head of the occupied territories in Luhansk Oblast, said that "the large-scale power outage in the republic is due to an accident on the power grids."

Article image
Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"An emergency meeting of the headquarters for ensuring the region's electricity supply security has been convened," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported that there was a "hit" on the power plant. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Shchastia has been occupied by Russia since 2022.

Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

