Thermal power plant on fire in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, widespread power outage reported

As fire broke out at a thermal power plant in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, causing a widespread power outage across the region, independent outlet Astra reported on Oct. 30.

The accident at the Luhansk thermal power plant, located near the city of Shchastia, resulted in the shutdown of boiler rooms and pumping stations, according to the Astra report.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed head of the occupied territories in Luhansk Oblast, said that "the large-scale power outage in the republic is due to an accident on the power grids."

"An emergency meeting of the headquarters for ensuring the region's electricity supply security has been convened," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported that there was a "hit" on the power plant. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Shchastia has been occupied by Russia since 2022.