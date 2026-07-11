Top officials at Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate, violated the law by allowing weapons depots to be located in the Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 11.

The announcement comes after Zelensky told journalists on July 9 that a criminal investigation had been launched into the massive explosions in Vyshneve during a recent Russian missile attack and that dismissals at Ukroboronprom would follow.

Vyshneve, a small town on the western outskirts of Kyiv, endured a night of terror on July 6 when it came under Russian drone and missile fire during a mass attack on the capital. An ammunition warehouse was hit, triggering secondary explosions. Seven people in Vyshneve were killed, while 29 others suffered injuries.

Zelensky revealed on July 9 that the depot belonged to Ukroboronprom, and said on July 11 that leaders of the company were criminally liable for illegaly storing weapons near civilian areas.

"There are designated locations in Ukraine for storing weapons and ammunition — all of which are specified to be located away from residential buildings," the president said.

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) has identified the main individuals responsible for violating these prohibitions and allowing the Vyshneve warehouse, Zelensky said. These include the heads of two state-owned enterprises within Ukroboronprom. Their deputies and other officials at the company are also under investigation.

"The specific officials involved are known, and the state's position is that each of them must be held fairly accountable," Zelensky said. The names and titles of the individuals were not publicly disclosed.

Zelensky said the disaster at Vyshneve demanded a broader government response, including continued investigations and possible reforms.

"The (SBU), together with other law enforcement agencies, must inspect other similar enterprises, and every enterprise leader at their respective level must ensure that such tragedies do not recur," he said.

Ukroboronprom, also known as Ukrainian Defense Industry, is a leading strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine. The association unites about 100 enterprises that develop and manufacture weapons, military equipment and ammunition, including missiles, drones, armored vehicles.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company joined the ranks of the world's top 50 largest defense firms for the first time.

Zelensky said on July 11 that Ukroboronprom's sprawling structure posed organizational challenges that must be addressed.

"Today we also discussed the future of Ukroboronprom in great detail," he said. "It is a large organization comprising dozens of enterprises, one of which operated that warehouse in Vyshneve. Of course, Ukroboronprom's internal processes for overseeing the activities of its enterprises and their directors must be strengthened."

The July 6 attack on Vyshneve was part of a much larger overnight Russian bombardment that killed 19 people and injured 90 in the city of Kyiv.

Vyshneve was one of the hardest hit areas, with the destruction compounded by the secondary detonations. Homes burned, the town lost electricity, and hundreds of residents were ordered to evacuate the morning after the attack.

Several days after the assault, a large-scale emergency response effort was still underway in Vyshneve, with around 300 rescue workers from the State Emergency Service are operating around the clock to provide assistance and ensure safety.

Russia's ballistic missile strikes are becoming more frequent and more destructive as Ukraine's supply of effective interceptors runs dry.