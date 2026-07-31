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5 special forces soldiers missing, 3 injured after ammunition detonation at training ground in Western Ukraine

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by Tania Myronyshena
5 special forces soldiers missing, 3 injured after ammunition detonation at training ground in Western Ukraine
Photo for illustrative purposes: Servicemen overcome an obstacle course during training at the Rarog training center of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 23, 2026 (Pavlo Bahmut/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Three Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) service members were injured and there is "no contact" with five others following an ammunition detonation at a military training ground in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, western Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces reported on July 31.

"Search teams are currently examining the site," the SOF said in a post on social media.

The incident began at around 11:55 a.m., and the ammunition continued detonating until 7 p.m. The cause and circumstances remain unclear.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened criminal proceedings into a possible violation of rules regarding the handling of weapons, ammunition, explosives, or other hazardous materials.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said there was no confirmed information on fatalities. Several residential and municipal buildings were damaged, while some public transport routes were changed as a safety precaution.

Police warned residents in the area where debris could potentially land and cordoned off the zone, Symchyshyn said.

The explosion follows another major ammunition detonation earlier in July. On July 6, a large-scale Russian attack struck a warehouse in Vyshneve, a town on Kyiv’s western outskirts, triggering secondary explosions that killed seven people and injured 29.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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