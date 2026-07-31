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How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line

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In this report, the Kyiv Independent's Dominic Culverwell and Nick Allard travel to Ukraine's agricultural heartland, documenting how two brothers survived Russian occupation, rebuilt their farm from scratch, and continue to harvest under the increasing threat of Russian FPV drones.
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Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week

Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week

Unable to take Dobropillia, Russia is burning it to the ground

Unable to take Dobropillia, Russia is burning it to the ground

Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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