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Explosions, damage reported in Kyiv amid Russian ballistic missile attack

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Explosions, damage reported in Kyiv amid Russian ballistic missile attack
For illustrative purposes: Rescuers work at a residential building in Kyiv after a Russian missile strike on July 6, 2026. The image does not depict the attack reported in this article. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv early July 11, damaging buildings and sparking a fire the Ukrainian capital, local officials said.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing explosions at around 3:40 a.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force subsequently warned that Russian ballistic missiles were heading toward the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage in the capital's Dniprovskyi district and said Russia was attacking with ballistic missiles. Kyiv Independent journalists heard additional explosions at about 3:55 a.m.

A building was damaged in the Sviatoshynskyi district, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko. He later said a fire had broken out in an office building in the Solomianskyi district.

No casualties had been reported at the time of publication.

The attack came two days after Russia launched drones and ballistic missiles at Kyiv on July 8, killing four people and injuring 15 others. Russia has repeatedly attacked the capital in recent weeks, including on July 2 and July 6, killing and injuring dozens of people.

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Russian attackBallistic missileKyivMissile attackVitali KlitschkoUkraineRussia
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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