Wildberries warehouse, oil refineries reportedly come under attack in Russia

A warehouse belonging to Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries and two oil refineries reportedly came under attack in Russia's Volgograd and Krasnodar regions overnight on July 31, according to independent monitoring channels.

Russian monitoring channel Exilenova reported that the Wildberries distribution center in Volgograd, a 44,000-square-meter logistics complex serving the broader region, was hit in the attack.

Exilenova also reported that the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Volgograd was struck. The facility is one of Russia's largest oil refineries and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products.

Separately, Exilenova reported a fire at an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The cause of the reported fire was not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported strikes or the extent of the damage.

Volgograd regional Governor Andrei Bocharov said five people were injured in what he described as a massive overnight attack on the region. He said fires broke out at an industrial facility and warehouse premises in the city but did not identify the affected sites or comment on the reported strikes on the Wildberries warehouse or the refinery.

The reported attack comes amid a series of recent strikes on facilities linked to Wildberries, Russia's largest e-commerce company. Several Wildberries sites have reportedly been hit over the past week.

Wildberries accounts for nearly half of Russia's online retail market and offers a range of dual-use goods on its platform, including body armor and fiber-optic cable that can be used for first-person-view drones.

Following the recent strikes, the company reportedly removed products from search results for the Russian-language terms "everything for the SVO" and "SVO," an acronym for "special military operation," the Kremlin's official term for its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the reported overnight attack.