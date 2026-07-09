Zelensky reveals details about massive explosions in Kyiv suburb, promises dismissals at Ukraine's largest defense company

Ukraine has launched a criminal investigation following the large-scale detonation at an ammunition depot in Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast, during a Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on July 9.

Vyshneve, a small town on the western outskirts of Kyiv, endured a night of terror on July 6 when it came under Russian drone and missile fire. The attack struck an unidentified warehouse, triggering secondary explosion. Seven people in Vyshneve were killed, while 29 others suffered injuries.

Zelensky revealed to reporters on July 9 that the facility was an ammunition depot belonging to the Ukrainian defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, the country's largest weapons manufacturer.

"Absolutely terrible situation," the president said. "There was an ammunition depot in Vyshneve. The enemy hit this depot. A large number of people were injured, a large number of losses. My condolences — but condolences are not enough."

A criminal investigation into the matter has been launched, with the cooperation of Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU), Interior Ministry, and Prosecutor General's Office, Zelensky said.

"The guilty people will be held criminally liable. And there will definitely be dismissals at Ukroboronprom, because the depot was one of the enterprises of Ukroboronprom."

Ukroboronprom, also known as Ukrainian Defense Industry, is a leading strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine. The association unites about 100 enterprises that develop and manufacture weapons, military equipment and ammunition, including missiles, drones, armored vehicles.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company joined the ranks of the world's top 50 largest defense firms for the first time.

Zelensky's announcement of the criminal investigation into Ukroboronprom comes as the government faces mounting criticism of a perceived crackdown on private defense tech companies.

It also follows a series of deadly Russian missile strikes on Kyiv. The July 6 attack on Vyshneve was part of a much larger overnight Russian bombardment that mostly targeted the capital itself.

In the city of Kyiv, at least 19 people were killed and 90 others were injured, including six children, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russia's ballistic missile strikes are becoming more frequent and more destructive as Ukraine's supply of effective interceptors runs dry.