KI logo
Politics

Thousands of Ukrainians gather for a march in downtown Kyiv, as protests enter 3rd week

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Thousands of Ukrainians gather for a march in downtown Kyiv, as protests enter 3rd week
Thousands of Ukrainians gather at a march in downtown Kyiv on July 31, 2026. (Tim Zadorozhnyy / Kyiv Independent) 

Ukrainians gathered in Kyiv on July 31 for what organizers described as a "march for dialogue and reforms in defense," renewing demands that President Volodymyr Zelensky reinstate former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The rally marked the 16th day of protests over Fedorov's dismissal, with organizers vowing to continue demonstrating despite no indication that Zelensky intends to reverse his decision.

While several previous protests have drawn hundreds rather than thousands of participants, the march on July 31 had gathered a considerable crowd, well into its thousands.

"I call on Volodymyr Zelensky to hear his people and continue the dialogue with Fedorov," veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the protest movement's public leaders, said. "For example, give Mykhailo a year to carry out the reforms, and then make decisions based on the results."

The renewed demonstrations follow an interview Fedorov gave to the independent news outlet Ukrainian Pravda on July 29, in which he suggested that his efforts to make defense procurement more transparent may have contributed to his dismissal.

"It's true that many people in our country are involved in the defense industry," Fedorov said. "It's true that there were different indications, and many events took place at the Defense Ministry."

Zelensky has already fulfilled one of the protesters' original demands by dismissing Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointing General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a widely respected commander, as his successor.

The president has, however, given no indication that he intends to return Fedorov.

Instead, Zelensky said on July 21 that he had offered Fedorov "a prominent position in the government" focused on strengthening Ukraine's technological sector.

Fedorov has rejected alternative government roles, maintaining that he is prepared to serve only as defense minister.

Zelensky has not offered a detailed explanation for Fedorov's dismissal, pointing only to the conflict between the former defense minister and Syrskyi.

During his tenure, Fedorov oversaw a series of high-profile reforms and initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.

Although participation has declined in recent days, the protests have drawn thousands of people in Kyiv since they began in mid-July, while smaller demonstrations have also taken place in other Ukrainian cities.

read also

Analysis: New Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi faces a manpower mess of Syrskyi’s making
Mykhailo FedorovGovernment reshuffleMykhailo DrapatyiDefense MinistryGovernmentUkrainian ArmyOleksandr SyrskyiUkraine
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022 as a reporter for a local television channel. He later spent a year and a half at the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, first as a news anchor and later as a managing editor. He is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Video
How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line.

In this report, the Kyiv Independent's Dominic Culverwell and Nick Allard travel to Ukraine's agricultural heartland, documenting how two brothers survived Russian occupation, rebuilt their farm from scratch, and continue to harvest under the increasing threat of Russian FPV drones.

Thursday, July 30
Show More

Editors' Picks