Thousands of Ukrainians gather for a march in downtown Kyiv, as protests enter 3rd week

Ukrainians gathered in Kyiv on July 31 for what organizers described as a "march for dialogue and reforms in defense," renewing demands that President Volodymyr Zelensky reinstate former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The rally marked the 16th day of protests over Fedorov's dismissal, with organizers vowing to continue demonstrating despite no indication that Zelensky intends to reverse his decision.

While several previous protests have drawn hundreds rather than thousands of participants, the march on July 31 had gathered a considerable crowd, well into its thousands.

"I call on Volodymyr Zelensky to hear his people and continue the dialogue with Fedorov," veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the protest movement's public leaders, said. "For example, give Mykhailo a year to carry out the reforms, and then make decisions based on the results."

The renewed demonstrations follow an interview Fedorov gave to the independent news outlet Ukrainian Pravda on July 29, in which he suggested that his efforts to make defense procurement more transparent may have contributed to his dismissal.

"It's true that many people in our country are involved in the defense industry," Fedorov said. "It's true that there were different indications, and many events took place at the Defense Ministry."

Zelensky has already fulfilled one of the protesters' original demands by dismissing Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointing General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a widely respected commander, as his successor.

The president has, however, given no indication that he intends to return Fedorov.

Instead, Zelensky said on July 21 that he had offered Fedorov "a prominent position in the government" focused on strengthening Ukraine's technological sector.

Fedorov has rejected alternative government roles, maintaining that he is prepared to serve only as defense minister.

Zelensky has not offered a detailed explanation for Fedorov's dismissal, pointing only to the conflict between the former defense minister and Syrskyi.

During his tenure, Fedorov oversaw a series of high-profile reforms and initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.

Although participation has declined in recent days, the protests have drawn thousands of people in Kyiv since they began in mid-July, while smaller demonstrations have also taken place in other Ukrainian cities.