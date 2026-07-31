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Zelensky, Vance discuss Ukraine's air defense needs in 'productive' call

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by Kate Tsurkan
Zelensky, Vance discuss Ukraine's air defense needs in 'productive' call
Zelensky is photographed in his office on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 31 that he had a "productive" phone call with U.S. Vice President JD Vance about Ukraine's air defense needs.

Zelensky underscored that strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses remains Kyiv’s top priority amid ongoing Russian attacks, with particular emphasis on obtaining additional Patriot missile interceptors to protect against ballistic missile attacks.

Ukraine continues to struggle with a critical shortage of ammunition for its U.S.-made Patriot systems, which remain the country's best defense against Russian ballistic missiles.

The two also discussed the impact of Russia's war on global markets, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky said they agreed that their teams would remain in close contact and continue working on the issues discussed during the call.

"I am grateful to the United States for its support of Ukraine and our people," Zelensky said.

The call comes after Zelensky's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on July 28, the results of which Zelensky described in his phone call with Vance as "positive and productive."

The meeting, which lasted an hour behind closed doors, included discussions about licenses for Patriot interceptor production and a renewed diplomatic push to end Russia's war.

Diplomatic relations between Kyiv and Washington have gained renewed momentum in recent weeks as Ukraine has continued to carry out successful strikes targeting the logistics infrastructure supporting Russia’s war effort.

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WarPatriot Air Defense SystemAir defenseUkraineRussiaUnited StatesMissilesJD Vance
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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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