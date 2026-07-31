Zelensky, Vance discuss Ukraine's air defense needs in 'productive' call

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 31 that he had a "productive" phone call with U.S. Vice President JD Vance about Ukraine's air defense needs.

Zelensky underscored that strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses remains Kyiv’s top priority amid ongoing Russian attacks, with particular emphasis on obtaining additional Patriot missile interceptors to protect against ballistic missile attacks.

Ukraine continues to struggle with a critical shortage of ammunition for its U.S.-made Patriot systems, which remain the country's best defense against Russian ballistic missiles.

The two also discussed the impact of Russia's war on global markets, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky said they agreed that their teams would remain in close contact and continue working on the issues discussed during the call.

"I am grateful to the United States for its support of Ukraine and our people," Zelensky said.

The call comes after Zelensky's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on July 28, the results of which Zelensky described in his phone call with Vance as "positive and productive."

The meeting, which lasted an hour behind closed doors, included discussions about licenses for Patriot interceptor production and a renewed diplomatic push to end Russia's war.

Diplomatic relations between Kyiv and Washington have gained renewed momentum in recent weeks as Ukraine has continued to carry out successful strikes targeting the logistics infrastructure supporting Russia’s war effort.