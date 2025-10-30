Explosions reported as Russia launches guided bombs, drones across Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

Russia launched guided bombs and drones at several Ukrainian cities and regions on Oct. 30, triggering air raid alerts and explosions across the country, local officials and media reported.

Zaporizhzhia came under threat from Russian KAB guided bombs, according to multiple sources. Governor Ivan Fedorov warned residents of an ongoing "threat of KABs in Zaporizhzhia oblast and Zaporizhzhia city."

Public broadcaster Suspilne also reported explosions in Dnipro. Earlier in the evening, the Ukrainian air force had announced that a guided bomb was heading toward the city, and had warned of ballistic missile threats in southeastern Ukraine.

Drone strikes were also reported in the northern city of Sumy and the southern port city of Mykolaiv, with additional drones reportedly moving toward Odesa.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.