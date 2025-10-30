KI logo
Friday, October 31, 2025
Explosions reported as Russia launches guided bombs, drones across Ukraine

1 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Smoke rises following a Russian kamikaze drone attacks on Dnipro, Ukraine on March 29, 2025 (Kherson Regional Military Admin./Anadolu via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

Russia launched guided bombs and drones at several Ukrainian cities and regions on Oct. 30, triggering air raid alerts and explosions across the country, local officials and media reported.

Zaporizhzhia came under threat from Russian KAB guided bombs, according to multiple sources. Governor Ivan Fedorov warned residents of an ongoing "threat of KABs in Zaporizhzhia oblast and Zaporizhzhia city."

Public broadcaster Suspilne also reported explosions in Dnipro. Earlier in the evening, the Ukrainian air force had announced that a guided bomb was heading toward the city, and had warned of ballistic missile threats in southeastern Ukraine.

Drone strikes were also reported in the northern city of Sumy and the southern port city of Mykolaiv, with additional drones reportedly moving toward Odesa.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Ukraine war latest updates: ‘Normal people don’t fight like this’ — Russia bombs power plant in Donetsk Oblast, Zelensky says (8)
Live coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine with breaking news and frontline updates, updated 8 times today. Russia on Oct. 30 bombed the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast killing two people and injuring others, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
UkraineGuided bombDrone attackDniproZaporizhzhia OblastSumy OblastMykolaiv OblastOdesa Oblast
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

