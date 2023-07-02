Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Explosion reported near airfield in southern Russia

by Alexander Khrebet July 2, 2023 6:21 PM 2 min read
The crater near the airfield in Russia's Krasnodar region after an alleged air attack on July 2. (Photo: Russian Telegram channel Baza)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A powerful explosion was reported near the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region on July 2, according to the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

The Telegram post included a photo of the 10-meter wide and 4-meter deep crater some 200 meters away from the airfield.

The Kremlin-affiliated Mash Telegram channel said that Russian air defense “downed a missile” aimed at attacking the fuel depot of the airfield on July 2, a claim that hasn't been independently verified.

Later that day, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said no casualties or damage were reported.

Kondratyev didn’t mention the cause of the explosions, saying all the details had been clarified.

Russia reportedly uses the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield to launch Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions against Ukraine.

If launched from the airfield, these kamikaze drones need around one hour to reach the Ukrainian territory, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

In a recent air attack against Ukraine, Russia launched eight Shahed drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles overnight on July 2, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The military reported downing all of them.

Debris from the drones hit three residences in Kyiv Oblast, injuring a man, according to the regional military administration.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's civilian targets, including infrastructure, with drones and missiles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
