Explosion reported near airfield in southern Russia

A powerful explosion was reported near the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region on July 2, according to the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

The Telegram post included a photo of the 10-meter wide and 4-meter deep crater some 200 meters away from the airfield.

The Kremlin-affiliated Mash Telegram channel said that Russian air defense “downed a missile” aimed at attacking the fuel depot of the airfield on July 2, a claim that hasn't been independently verified.

Later that day, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said no casualties or damage were reported.

Kondratyev didn’t mention the cause of the explosions, saying all the details had been clarified.

Russia reportedly uses the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield to launch Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions against Ukraine.

If launched from the airfield, these kamikaze drones need around one hour to reach the Ukrainian territory, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

In a recent air attack against Ukraine, Russia launched eight Shahed drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles overnight on July 2, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.



The military reported downing all of them.



Debris from the drones hit three residences in Kyiv Oblast, injuring a man, according to the regional military administration.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's civilian targets, including infrastructure, with drones and missiles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.