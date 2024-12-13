Massive fire engulfs warehouse in Russia's Novosibirsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

A massive fire engulfed a warehouse in the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia overnight on Dec. 13, covering 5,000 square meters, Russian media reported.

Footage showed flames consuming the multi-story building, with every window alight and parts of the roof collapsing. The warehouse reportedly stored various goods, including plastic products.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, alleged that the warehouse was a military-linked facility supporting key industries such as energy infrastructure and explosion-proof equipment production.

"Not just an ordinary warehouse, but a military facility burned down in Novosibirsk," Kovalenko said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of a fire in Novosibirsk, Russia, overnight on Dec. 13, 2024. (Andrii Kovalenko/Telegram)

The cause of the fire is currently unclear. Novosibirsk lies around 2,800 kilometers (1,700 miles) east of Moscow and roughly 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

In a separate incident, drones reportedly attacked barracks housing a police regiment in Grozny, Chechnya, overnight on Dec. 12.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes deep into Russian territory, targeting military bases and industrial facilities to disrupt Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. These attacks highlight Kyiv’s strategy of undermining Russian infrastructure as the war continues.