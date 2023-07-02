Authorities: Russian drone pieces hit homes, injure man in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The fragments of Russia's shot-down Shahed-type drones struck three private homes in two Kyiv Oblast districts on July 2, injuring a man, according to the regional military administration.

The man received medical attention, the administration reported.

Authorities stated that Kyiv was attacked by the Iranian-made drones overnight on July 2, with the air raid alert being lifted at 3:20 a.m.

Kyiv officials said the city's air defenses shot down all drones launched at the capital overnight.

This is the first time in 12 days that Kyiv was targeted by Russian strikes.

Russia has become reliant on the loitering munitions, buying them en masse from Iran and seeking to produce their own, according to the British Ministry of Defense's June report.

While easy to take down, Shaheds are cheap and use commonly available components, making them an attractive weapon for Russia.