Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukraine's Ground Forces, Military, Ukrainian armed forces, military training, Defense tech
Edit post

Ukraine's new Ground Forces chief announces reforms focused on personnel, tech

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 13, 2024 12:33 PM 2 min read
First-year cadets of the Military Institute take the oath in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sep. 8, 2023. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The newly appointed commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, General Mykhailo Drapatyi, unveiled plans for fundamental reforms in the branch on Dec. 12, aiming to enhance its effectiveness on the battlefield.

The proposed changes include a revamped recruitment system with "zero tolerance for corruption," improved military training tailored to front-line needs, and integration of advanced technology into training and operational processes.

The announcement comes amid reports of personnel shortages in Ukraine's military. Mobilization efforts have slowed in recent months, leaving front-line units undermanned.

Drapatyi emphasized that the Ground Forces should become an "elite" military unit, focusing on personnel, technology, and transparent management.

The commander highlighted the importance of reforming training curricula and centers to better prepare soldiers for modern warfare. Social support for service members will also be prioritized under Drapatyi’s leadership.

The Associated Press reported on Nov. 27 that the U.S. has urged Ukraine to lower its draft age to address these shortages.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated on Dec. 9 that Washington is prepared to provide additional training and weapons if Kyiv implements this measure.

Drapatyi has a distinguished record, including commanding the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and playing a critical role in the liberation of Mariupol in 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who appointed Drapatyi on Nov. 29, stressed that internal changes in the military are vital to achieving Ukraine’s strategic objectives.

Trump tells Macron, Zelensky he wants European troops monitoring Ukraine ceasefire, WSJ reports
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 PM

Ukraine downs 161 of 287 Russian missiles, drones in mass aerial attack.

Moscow deployed four Kinzhal air-launched missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-23 North Korean ballistic missile, 55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS bomber planes, 24 sea-launched Kalibr missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-59/69 missile, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.