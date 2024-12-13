Ukraine's new Ground Forces chief announces reforms focused on personnel, tech

This audio is created with AI assistance

The newly appointed commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, General Mykhailo Drapatyi, unveiled plans for fundamental reforms in the branch on Dec. 12, aiming to enhance its effectiveness on the battlefield.

The proposed changes include a revamped recruitment system with "zero tolerance for corruption," improved military training tailored to front-line needs, and integration of advanced technology into training and operational processes.

The announcement comes amid reports of personnel shortages in Ukraine's military. Mobilization efforts have slowed in recent months, leaving front-line units undermanned.

Drapatyi emphasized that the Ground Forces should become an "elite" military unit, focusing on personnel, technology, and transparent management.

The commander highlighted the importance of reforming training curricula and centers to better prepare soldiers for modern warfare. Social support for service members will also be prioritized under Drapatyi’s leadership.

The Associated Press reported on Nov. 27 that the U.S. has urged Ukraine to lower its draft age to address these shortages.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated on Dec. 9 that Washington is prepared to provide additional training and weapons if Kyiv implements this measure.

Drapatyi has a distinguished record, including commanding the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and playing a critical role in the liberation of Mariupol in 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who appointed Drapatyi on Nov. 29, stressed that internal changes in the military are vital to achieving Ukraine’s strategic objectives.