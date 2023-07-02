Ukraine reports taking down all 8 drones, 3 missiles fired overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine with eight Shahed kamikaze drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles on the night of July 2, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The Ukrainian military reported destroying all of them.



Fragments from the drones struck three residences in Kyiv Oblast, injuring a man, according to the regional military administration.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's civilian targets, including infrastructure, with drones and missiles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The attacks ramped up significantly in size from October 2022 through January 2023, with mass strikes using close to 100 drones and missiles being common.

Since then, while mass strikes have continued, they have used considerably fewer weapons for each one.

Nevertheless, Russia has increased the number of Shahed drones it's buying from Iran and wants to produce its own, according to the British Defense Ministry.