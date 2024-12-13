Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

News Feed, Google, Russia, Business, Tech, Internet
Google to suspend payments for Russian app developers, Russian IT portal claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 13, 2024 11:15 AM 1 min read
Exterior of the Google office building in New York City, U.S. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Google Play will indefinitely halt processing payments to app developers with bank accounts in Russia starting Dec. 26, Habr, a Russian IT portal, reported on Dec. 12, sharing what it says is a message from Google.

Such a move would mark a continuation of restrictions imposed by Google in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the supposed letter to Russian app developers, Google Play announced it would block all user attempts to purchase paid apps and disable in-app purchases and subscription renewals in Russian apps.

Google plans to settle outstanding payments to Russian developers for user purchases before the suspension, with final settlements expected to be completed by Jan. 15, according to the letter.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between Google and Russian authorities. On Oct. 29, a Russian court fined the tech giant $2.5 decillion for allegedly blocking pro-Kremlin propaganda on YouTube.

A 100,000-ruble fine (now $960) was originally imposed in 2020, and under Russian law, the penalty has been multiplied weekly.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
