Russia deals 'massive blow' to Ukraine's thermal power plants, energy company says

Russia targeted DTEK's thermal power plants during a mass aerial attack on Dec. 13, damaging their equipment, the company said in a statement.

Moscow's forces launched around 90 missiles and 200 drones in one of its largest mass attacks on Ukraine's power grid as the winter is setting in.

"DTEK thermal power plants were attacked. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties," the company said. The plants' equipment was "seriously damaged," with energy sector employees already working on repairs.

The company does not usually reveal the location of the targeted plants or the full extent of damage due to security reasons.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast suffered its "most massive attack during the full-scale war," Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk announced. Cruise missiles and drones struck critical infrastructure facilities in the region, but no casualties were reported at the moment.

Energy facilities were targeted in Lviv Oblast, according to regional authorities. Neighboring Ternopil Oblast was also impacted, the regional military administration said without revealing details.

"There are no casualties. Critical infrastructure facilities are operating normally," the Ternopil Oblast authorities said on Telegram. Earlier in the morning, officials said that half of the region's residents were without power due to emergency shutdowns.

This is the 12th mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this year and the ninth that targeted DTEK's facilities. Russia previously launched a large-scale strike on critical infrastructure on Nov. 28, following a prolonged bombing campaign over the summer and the spring.