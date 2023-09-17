Explosion reported in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A loud explosion has been heard in the occupied city of Tokmak in the southeastern oblast of Zaporizhzhia, exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Sept. 17.

Further information has not yet been made available.

Earlier today, the UK Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces have likely bolstered their defenses around Tokmak. Russian forces have in recent days added more checkpoints, anti-tank hedgehogs, and trenches in the area, which is currently held by Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army.

According to the Ministry, the area is likely to become "a lynchpin of Russia's second main line of defenses."



