Ukraine's Special Forces confirm 'successful fire attack' on Russia's Stavrolen petrochemical plant

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirmed its "successful fire attack" on Stavrolen petrochemical enterprise, a Lukoil-owned petrochemical complex in Budyonnovsk, southern Russia, overnight on Nov. 12.

Drones of the Deep Strike unit of Special Operations Forces attacked an industrial zone in Budyonnovsk.

Russian air defenses intercepted 22 drones overnight on Nov. 12, including four over Stavropol Krai, where Budyonnovsk is located, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

"Numerous explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area. The results of the strike are being clarified," Ukraine's General Staff said.

Supernova+, a well-known Ukrainian Telegram channel, posted video footage of the attack, saying that there were "at least three direct hits" on Stavrolen petrochemical plant facilities. Local residents also reported explosions.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov stated on Telegram that the wreckage of the downed drones had sparked a fire in the area, and firefighters and emergency services were responding to the scene.

"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, residential buildings have not been damaged, and life support systems are operating normally," Valdimirovov wrote.

Stavrolen Petrochemical Enterprise is one of Russia's leading petrochemical companies and a subsidiary of Lukoil. It produces polyethylene, polypropylene, benzene, butylene-butadiene fraction, heavy petroleum resins, and other petrochemical products.

Ukraine's General Staff said that the plant produces drone components, composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various types of Russian military equipment.

Budyonnovsk is located about 500 kilometers (around 310 miles) from the eastern border of Ukraine.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.