0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Romania

Romania moves to take control of Lukoil assets ahead of US sanctions deadline

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Romania moves to take control of Lukoil assets ahead of US sanctions deadline
An exterior view of the main office building of Russian oil giant Lukoil on June 28, 2007, in Moscow, Russia. (Dima Korotayev/Epsilon/Getty Images)

Romania aims to take control over the local subsidiary of Russia’s Lukoil in order to protect its national energy system and comply with U.S. sanctions, Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan said on Nov. 11.

Lukoil operates 320 gas stations in Romania, manages the Petrotel refinery (which supplies about a quarter of the country’s fuel market), and holds exploration rights in a section of the Black Sea.

The company, alongside Rosneft, was recently targeted by U.S. sanctions linked to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, set to take effect on Nov. 21.

Ivan said Romania would not seek an extension of the sanctions deadline, adding that Bucharest supports enforcement of the recent U.S. measures. “I will support fully applying sanctions initiated by the United States at the level of the entire European Union," he said.

He noted that the Energy Ministry is drafting legislation to maintain refinery operations and fuel supply stability while complying with sanctions.

The government has yet to clarify which of Lukoil’s assets would be taken under state control or how the process would unfold.

Lukoil and Rosneft are critical parts of Russia's economy. Kyiv has long encouraged its allies to sanction Russia's energy sector, arguing that depriving Moscow of oil revenues would limit its ability to finance its war against Ukraine.

Bulgaria moves to seize, sell Russian energy giant’s refinery amid sanctions pressure
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
LukoilRussian oilUS sanctionsSanctions against RussiaRussiaRussian economy
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, November 12
Wednesday, November 12
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky's close ally charged amid large-scale energy corruption probe.

Timur Mindich, a former business partner of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is the co-owner of Kvartal 95, a production company founded by the president. According to the Kyiv Independent sources in law enforcement, Mindich had fled prior to the searches.

Show More

Editors' Picks