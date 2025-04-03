The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kyiv, Ukraine, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Updated: Suspected gas explosion at Kyiv market kills at least 1

by Martin Fornusek April 3, 2025 2:10 PM 2 min read
An explosion killed two people at a Kyiv market on April 3, 2025. (National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An explosion rocked a market in the northeastern part of Kyiv on April 3, authorities said, reporting casualties.

"Circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation," the police said. The city authorities named an explosion of a gas cylinder as the likely cause.

The police said that two people were killed, while the city administration reported one person killed and another injured and hospitalized.

Investigators, bomb disposal experts, and medics were immediately dispatched to the scene in the city's Desnianskyi district.

An explosion killed two people at a Kyiv market on April 3, 2025. (National Police/Telegram)
An explosion killed two people at a Kyiv market on April 3, 2025. (National Police/Telegram)
An explosion killed two people at a Kyiv market on April 3, 2025. (National Police/Telegram)
Ukraine, Russia must focus on ceasefire over peace deal
The war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated. Neither side is in a position to achieve its stated objectives through military force. But now there is significant diplomatic activity as well. Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, in large part to patch up relations with U.S. President D…
The Kyiv IndependentRichard Haass
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

1:54 PM

US committed to NATO membership, Rubio says.

"As we speak right now, the United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press briefing alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.