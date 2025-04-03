Updated: Suspected gas explosion at Kyiv market kills at least 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An explosion rocked a market in the northeastern part of Kyiv on April 3, authorities said, reporting casualties.

"Circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation," the police said. The city authorities named an explosion of a gas cylinder as the likely cause.

The police said that two people were killed, while the city administration reported one person killed and another injured and hospitalized.

Investigators, bomb disposal experts, and medics were immediately dispatched to the scene in the city's Desnianskyi district.