The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, defense industry, European Union, Russian assets, Defense production
Edit post

EU to support Ukraine's defense industry with over $2 billion from Russian assets

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 11, 2025 3:15 AM 2 min read
EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, in conversation with the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 8 2023. (Liza Pyrozhkova / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will dedicate 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in revenue generated from frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to Ukraine's defense industry, the EU's Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova announced on April 10.

"I have some good news to share, as there have been concrete announcements yesterday — clear proof that the EU stands, and will continue to stand, firmly with Ukraine," Mathernova said in a Facebook post.

"The EU will use €2.1 billion in revenues from the Russian frozen assets to give Ukraine the much needed air defenses and ammunition."

About 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of these funds will directly support Ukraine's defense industry via the "Danish model," according to the ambassador.

In 2024, Denmark became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry – establishing the Danish model as a successful mechanism for boosting Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Mathernova also noted that in August 2024, the EU invested 400 million euros in Ukraine's defense industry.

Separately, on April 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the EU is allocating another financial assistance tranche of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as part of the G7 loan program for Ukraine.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.