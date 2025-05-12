EU to send extra $1 billion from frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine's defense

"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The new tranche brings total recent EU defense support for Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), marking a significant expansion of European efforts to boost Kyiv's defense industry.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
Both men face charges related to terrorism and espionage. Daniil B. was detained in Lithuania, where he is in temporary custody, while Oleksandr V. remains at large in Russia.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and its allies discussed tougher sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry.
"We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire," a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Kyiv Independent.
The EU plans to unveil on May 14 its next package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.
Polish truckers plan to restrict freight traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard said on May 12.
"If the Russians are using this level of specialists in urban combat, they are probably facing some difficulties," Ivan Petrychak, spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said.
Previously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused the Russian intelligence services of orchestrating a May 2024 arson attack on the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw.
"Perhaps in some areas, the intensity decreased slightly to create an image of compliance with their own announcement. But in reality, (Russia) continued attacks every day, using all available weapons — including aircraft to drop guided bombs on Ukraine," Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, said.
Beijing supports all efforts toward achieving peace in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on May 12 when asked about Kyiv and Europe's proposal for a 30-day truce.
"I invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people," Zelensky said.
EU to send extra $1 billion from frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine's defense
The EU will allocate 900 million euros ($1 billion) from profits generated by frozen Russian assets to fund weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, EU Deputy Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defense Charles Fries said on May 12.
Speaking at the second EU-Ukraine Defense Industries Forum, Fries said contracts signed last week in Lviv will channel the funds into modern sectors of Ukraine's defense industry, including drone and missile production.
On May 9, EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas and foreign ministers signed a landmark agreement in Lviv to transfer 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
That agreement focuses on joint production and procurement of military equipment.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Western countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.
In October 2024, the Group of Seven (G7) approved nearly $50 billion in loans for Ukraine to be repaid from the proceeds of those frozen funds.
Kyiv has consistently urged allies, particularly the U.S. Treasury, to formalize mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets to finance defense and reconstruction.
Western governments have primarily relied on reallocating interest income generated by the frozen funds to support Kyiv.
The Kremlin has warned of retaliation if Russian assets are confiscated outright for Ukraine's benefit. In early 2024, Moscow amended its legislation to allow counter-seizure of Western-owned property in response to asset seizures abroad.