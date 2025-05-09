The sanctions list includes 58 individuals and 74 companies, with 67 Russian enterprises related to military technology.
Washington and its partners are considering additional sanctions if the parties do not observe a ceasefire, with political and technical negotiations between Europe and the U.S. intensifying since last week, Reuters' source said.
Despite the Kremlin's announcement of a May 8–11 truce, heavy fighting continued in multiple regions throughout the front line.
The Kyiv Independent’s contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent a day with a mobile team from the State Emergency Service in Nikopol in the south of Ukraine as they responded to relentless drone, artillery, and mortar strikes from Russian forces just across the Dnipro River. Nikopol is located across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar.
Peter Szijjarto's announcement came after Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) allegedly dismantled a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast.
Moscow and Washington discuss the potential resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe, among other issues related to the peaceful settlement of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed to the Russian state-run Interfax news agency.
"This is a historic decision, as weapons for Ukraine will be purchased at the expense of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Fund," Denys Shmyhal said.
Kurt Volker said that now "there is more alignment" between Ukraine and the U.S. under the Trump Administration than at the beginning of 2025.
The approval marks a key step in international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for what is considered the gravest violation of international law committed against Ukraine.
EU ministers gather in Lviv — pledge 1 billion euros for military industry, back tribunal for Russian war crimes
LVIV — On Europe Day, as tanks rolled through Moscow's Red Square in a show of force with many foreign leaders aligned with Russia joining, European foreign ministers gathered in Lviv to deliver a different message — in their own words one of solidarity, justice, and long-term military partnership with Ukraine as stated by many of the almost 20 European foreign ministers during the Lviv meeting.
Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and the EU's top diplomats, signed a landmark agreement to bolster Ukraine's defense industry and committed to advancing a special tribunal for Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
The approval marks a key step in international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for what is considered the gravest violation of international law committed against Ukraine.
"This is a concrete step to help Ukraine not only defend itself today, but build long-term resilience," said the EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas.
The agreement, backed by 1 billion euros sourced from the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets, is designed to facilitate joint production and procurement of military equipment.
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Western countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets. In October 2024, the Group of Seven (G7) approved nearly $50 billion in loans for Ukraine, to be repaid with proceeds from these frozen assets.
Tribunal talks become solid
During the visit, ministers convened a session of the international coalition pushing for a special war tribunal to prosecute Russia's top leadership for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
While the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for a number of Russian officials over war crimes, it lacks jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression against a non-signatory like Russia — a legal gap the new tribunal seeks to close.
"It's a breakthrough, because even (Vladimir) Putin can be tried now," one diplomat told the Kyiv Independent.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently pushed for the creation of a special tribunal to hold Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, accountable for launching the full-scale invasion.
Ukrainian authorities have documented thousands of war crimes, including targeted attacks on civilians, medical facilities, and cultural heritage sites, as well as widespread torture and forced deportations.
The day began with ministers paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery before proceeding to Lviv City Hall, where a minute of silence was held.
As Ukraine braces for a continued war with Russia, the commitments made in Lviv may mark a turning point in Europe's strategy toward the Russian invasion of the country.
A Divided Europe: Criticism of Fico's Moscow Visit
The timing of the Lviv summit offered a clear contrast to the parade in Moscow, where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico appeared alongside Putin at the annual Victory Day parade. His presence drew sharp criticism from multiple EU leaders.
"Fico stands shoulder to shoulder with the man who started this war," said Kallas. "It's incomprehensible. You stand on the wrong side of history," Kallas told the press during the summit.
Fico's friendly stance toward the Kremlin, including controversial meetings with Putin, has drawn condemnation from European leaders.
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky added a pointed remark: "I'm glad no Czech official stood in Red Square today. We must stand with Ukraine — not lend credibility to Russian propaganda."
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski quipped, "Wasn't he supposed to be sick?" — referencing Fico's earlier claim he would skip Moscow due to illness.