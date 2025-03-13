The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Canada, Canadian aid to Ukraine, Russia, Business, Russian assets
Edit post

Ukraine receives $1.7 billion from Canada under G7 loan covered by Russian assets

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 13, 2025 3:58 PM 1 min read
Participants hold a combined Canadian-Ukrainian flag during a rally to support Ukraine in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Mike Campbell / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received the first tranche of 2.5 billion Canadian dollars (about $1.7 billion) from Ottawa under the G7's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry announced on March 13.

The ERA mechanism, totaling $50 billion, provides loans to Ukraine that will be repaid using future profits from frozen Russian assets.

According to the ministry, Canada's contribution to the initiative is $3.5 billion, and the loan will be granted for 30 years.

"Canada is a reliable and steadfast partner of Ukraine. I am grateful for the support of the ERA mechanism. It is a fair and necessary tool to hold Russia financially accountable for its crimes in Ukraine," Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, G7 countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.

The ERA initiative, backed primarily by the U.S. and the EU, aims to use profits from these frozen assets to finance Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

In addition to the Canadian contribution, Kyiv received 752 million pounds ($970 million) as the first installment of the U.K.'s contribution to the G7 loan, as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on March 7.

Finland announces $217 million military aid package for Ukraine
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed that the package includes artillery ammunition, citing Ukraine’s urgent need for such supplies.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.