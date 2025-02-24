The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March

by Kateryna Hodunova February 24, 2025 12:29 PM 2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky give a joint press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Nov. 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine will receive a new tranche of 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) from the European Union in March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Feb. 24 at the international Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

Von der Leyen's statement came during her official visit to Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," von der Leyen said.

In 2025, the EU is expected to provide Ukraine with 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program.

The European bloc pledged to contribute 18.1 billion euros ($19 billion) to the G7-backed $50 billion loan for Ukraine, which will be repaid by proceeds from Russian assets.

The EU and its member states have provided 134 billion euros ($140 billion) in support to Ukraine since the all-out war began, more than any single country, according to von der Leyen.

"Thanks to our Ukraine Facility and the G7 loan, we have closed Ukraine's budgetary gap for the entire year 2025," she stressed.

On Jan. 10, Ukraine received 3 billion euros ($3 billion) from the EU, the first tranche of loans from the bloc funded by proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

EU officially adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia
The new measures, announced on the third anniversary of the all-out war, target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, banks, aluminum imports, and other sectors.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
