European leaders arrive in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 24 on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

European leaders and other partners are arriving in Kyiv for a summit to discuss the country's strategy for possible negotiations and security guarantees. The meeting is taking place amid uncertainty about the U.S.'s continued commitment to Ukraine's and Europe's security under President Donald Trump.

"We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe," von der Leyen said on X.

"In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny."

Thirteen leaders are expected to join the summit in person, and 24 would join the event online, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed at a press conference on Feb. 23.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived soon after Costa and von der Leyen.

Other leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are also in the capital, Suspilne reported.