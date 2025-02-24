The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, European Union, Kyiv, Ukraine
European leaders arrive in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war

by Martin Fornusek February 24, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2025, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (Ursula von der Leyen/X)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 24 on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

European leaders and other partners are arriving in Kyiv for a summit to discuss the country's strategy for possible negotiations and security guarantees. The meeting is taking place amid uncertainty about the U.S.'s continued commitment to Ukraine's and Europe's security under President Donald Trump.

"We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe," von der Leyen said on X.

"In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny."

Thirteen leaders are expected to join the summit in person, and 24 would join the event online, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed at a press conference on Feb. 23.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived soon after Costa and von der Leyen.

Other leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are also in the capital, Suspilne reported.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky willing to step down in exchange for peace; Russia launches largest drone attack since start of full-scale invasion
Key developments on Feb. 22-23: * Zelensky willing to step down in exchange for peace * Russia launches largest drone attack since start of full-scale invasion * US mineral deal offers no security guarantees for Ukraine, NYT reports * Zelensky won’t sign natural resource deal that ’will be paid…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

News Feed

11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
5:22 PM

Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system.

Umerov did not specify what the alternatives were or go into details about the discussions. Last month, the Digital Transformation Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that Starlinks were still a critical part of communication on the frontline and that a new order was underway.
4:49 PM
Video

US sidelines Ukraine in favor of Russia | Ukraine This Week.

The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the stories impacting Ukraine this week. The U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg visited Kyiv as the U.S. President Donald Trump’s team started talks with Russia about a ceasefire deal — without Ukraine’s involvement.
