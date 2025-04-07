EU declines funding for Lithuania-Estonia 'drone wall' project

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU has rejected a joint funding request by Lithuania and Estonia to support the development of a cross-border "drone wall" aimed at enhancing surveillance and protection along their eastern frontiers, LRT reported on April 7.

The initiative was originally proposed in May 2023 by then-Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė as part of a broader effort to enhance border surveillance and defense across NATO’s eastern flank.

The project aimed to create a coordinated system to detect, track and neutralize drones along the borders with Russia and Belarus, using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-drone systems and real-time data sharing between agencies.

The initiative later gained support from several regional partners, including Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Norway and Finland.

Estonia led the proposal, with Lithuania listed as a partner. The application was submitted earlier this year but did not receive approval, Lithuanian officials said.

The total project cost was estimated at 12 million euros, with 4 million euros allocated to Estonia and 2.5 million euros each to Lithuania and other regional participants. Despite the funding rejection, Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said the plan remains on the table.

“I don't see this as a big issue that the project wasn't selected for funding,” said VSAT Commander Rustamas Liubajevas. “I believe we can look for other sources to finance this project.”

He added that while the EU declined to finance the specific "drone wall" project, Brussels is still supporting other drone-related efforts. Lithuania has been allocated 11 million euros in EU funds for UAV purchases, including 3 million euros for anti-drone systems.

The proposed system aimed to improve real-time data sharing between border agencies and test pilot deployments along selected sections.

Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič said cross-border coordination continues through existing channels and suggested that reapplying for EU funding remains an option.

The proposal is separate from the German-led European Sky Shield Initiative, launched in 2022, which focuses on developing a continent-wide air defense system among NATO members.

Instead, the "drone wall" is a localized effort focused on hybrid threat deterrence, including smuggling, surveillance and cross-border provocations.

In addition to bilateral efforts, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have jointly urged the EU to invest in strengthening the bloc’s eastern border.

In a letter to EU leadership, they called for the development of new defense infrastructure to counter both conventional military threats and hybrid tactics allegedly employed by Moscow.

The call comes amid growing concerns from Western intelligence agencies about increased Russian sabotage activity and other destabilizing actions across Europe.