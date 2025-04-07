The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Estonia, Baltics, Drones, European Union, Europe
Edit post

EU declines funding for Lithuania-Estonia 'drone wall' project

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2025 3:06 PM 2 min read
A soldier of the Lithuanian Land Force prepares to catch a Parrot reconnaissance drone landing during the Allied Spirit 25 military exercise on March 12, 2025 near Hohenfels, Germany (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU has rejected a joint funding request by Lithuania and Estonia to support the development of a cross-border "drone wall" aimed at enhancing surveillance and protection along their eastern frontiers, LRT reported on April 7.

The initiative was originally proposed in May 2023 by then-Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė as part of a broader effort to enhance border surveillance and defense across NATO’s eastern flank.

The project aimed to create a coordinated system to detect, track and neutralize drones along the borders with Russia and Belarus, using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-drone systems and real-time data sharing between agencies.

The initiative later gained support from several regional partners, including Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Norway and Finland.

Estonia led the proposal, with Lithuania listed as a partner. The application was submitted earlier this year but did not receive approval, Lithuanian officials said.

The total project cost was estimated at 12 million euros, with 4 million euros allocated to Estonia and 2.5 million euros each to Lithuania and other regional participants. Despite the funding rejection, Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said the plan remains on the table.

“I don't see this as a big issue that the project wasn't selected for funding,” said VSAT Commander Rustamas Liubajevas. “I believe we can look for other sources to finance this project.”

He added that while the EU declined to finance the specific "drone wall" project, Brussels is still supporting other drone-related efforts. Lithuania has been allocated 11 million euros in EU funds for UAV purchases, including 3 million euros for anti-drone systems.

The proposed system aimed to improve real-time data sharing between border agencies and test pilot deployments along selected sections.

Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič said cross-border coordination continues through existing channels and suggested that reapplying for EU funding remains an option.

The proposal is separate from the German-led European Sky Shield Initiative, launched in 2022, which focuses on developing a continent-wide air defense system among NATO members.

Instead, the "drone wall" is a localized effort focused on hybrid threat deterrence, including smuggling, surveillance and cross-border provocations.

In addition to bilateral efforts, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have jointly urged the EU to invest in strengthening the bloc’s eastern border.

In a letter to EU leadership, they called for the development of new defense infrastructure to counter both conventional military threats and hybrid tactics allegedly employed by Moscow.

The call comes amid growing concerns from Western intelligence agencies about increased Russian sabotage activity and other destabilizing actions across Europe.

‘Shoot them’ — Russian commander ordered troops to open fire on their comrades, intercepted call suggests
“F**k the 55th (an adjacent Russian unit), shoot them, that’s the battalion commander’s order, shoot them,” a Russian commander can be heard saying in an audio published by HUR on April 5.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.