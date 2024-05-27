Skip to content
NYT: Russia steps up sabotage operations in Europe to undermine Ukraine aid, intelligence officials say

by Martin Fornusek May 27, 2024 8:44 AM 2 min read
An aerial view of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces building, also known as the Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, July 6, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
U.S. and allied intelligence officials have noted a growing number of low-level sabotage operations in Europe that seem to be a part of Russia's effort to undermine assistance for Ukraine, the New York Times (NYT) reported on May 26.

The news comes only days after Poland arrested at least 12 residents over alleged spying and planning sabotage on behalf of Russia on Polish soil.

These operations, spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU), are mostly arsons or attempted arsons targeting non-military targets and aimed at creating the impression of a domestic opposition against aiding Kyiv, the outlet wrote.

As examples, the NYT listed successful or attempted arsons at a warehouse in England, a paint factory in Poland, homes in Latvia, and an Ikea store in Lithuania.

While the attacks have not slowed down the weapons flow, they aim to instill fear and force European countries to increase security in their arms supply chain, driving up costs and slowing down the pace of supplies, the NYT reported.

NATO ambassadors are reportedly due to meet Avril D. Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, in June in order to discuss the situation in Ukraine but also Russian sabotage operations in Europe.

While tensions between European NATO members and Russia have surged after the outbreak of the full-scale war, Moscow's operatives have been accused of sabotage operations carried out years before the all-out invasion.

Czechia said that a unit of the GRU has been responsible for deadly ammunition depot blasts on its territory in 2014.

In January, Bulgaria issued European Arrest Warrants for six Russian citizens over a series of ammunition warehouse explosions in Bulgaria between 2011 and 2020.

Germany accuses Russia of cyberattack against governing party in 2023
Speaking at a press conference in Australia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the investigation into the incident has concluded and pointed to Russia as the culprit.
Martin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
