EU ambassador pushes back on criticism of Europe's decision-making

The Kyiv Independent’s Oleksiy Sorokin speaks with Katarina Mathernova, the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, after Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv during one of the coldest days of the winter, leaving parts of the city without heat and electricity. Mathernova says Moscow is showing no genuine interest in peace, argues that Russia must be pushed through sanctions and security guarantees, and explains why Europe must be involved in shaping Ukraine’s future.