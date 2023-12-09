Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Estonia, Lithuania condemn IOC decision to let Russian athletes compete in Paris

by Abbey Fenbert December 9, 2023 2:23 AM 2 min read
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna at a press conference on Aug. 22, 2023. (Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The foreign ministers of Estonia and Lithuania condemned the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to social media posts on Dec. 8.

"Allowing Russian athletes participate in the Olympics without a flag will not wash away the blood on their hands," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on the platform X.

The IOC announced on Dec. 8 that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN). The decision came  months after the IOC said it would not invite Russia and Belarus to the Games.

Under the IOC's rules, competitors from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to display their national flags or participate as teams. Athletes who have openly supported the war against Ukraine or served in the military are banned from participating.

Many Ukrainian officials and their allies have called for an outright ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"Russia enlists sportsmen and women into its genocidal army,"  Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X after the IOC announced its decision.

"This is not neutrality, this is against everything the Olympics should stand for."

The Russian Federation broke with international tradition at the United Nations on Nov. 21 when it did not support a motion declaring an Olympic Truce for the duration of the 2024 Games. Russia said the decision not to invite Russia and Belarus to the Games was discriminatory.

Opinion: It’s time to ban Russian athletes from the 2024 Olympic Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Oct. 12 that it would suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after it incorporated the regional sports organizations from four territories illegally annexed from Ukraine. In its statement, the IOC said the ROC’s inclusion of Donetsk, Luhan…
The Kyiv IndependentMark Temnycky
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.