IOC does not invite Russia, Belarus to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not invite Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the IOC announced on July 26.

The Committee extended the invitation for the next year's games to 203 countries. Next to Russia and Belarus, Guatemala was also excluded.

The IOC said on July 13 that it does not plan to invite the representations of the three listed countries to the Olympic Games in Paris.

This decision does not apply to individual athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports. In March 2023, the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be again allowed to participate in international competitions, provided they do so as "individual neutral athletes."

The IOC has not yet taken a decision on Russian and Belarusian citizens competing as neutral athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games but promised to resolve the issue at an "appropriate time."

According to Suspilne News, the decision is expected to be made in October 2023.

Over 30 countries have urged the IOC to continue its ban on Russia and Belarus from competing in international sporting events, including the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ukraine's government announced it will boycott all competitions with Russian or Belarusian athletes.