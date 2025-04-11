The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Rustem Umerov, Military aid, Ukraine, Ramstein summit, Electronic warfare, War
Allies launch electronic warfare coalition to back Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and Alex Cadier April 11, 2025 5:17 PM 2 min read
U.K. Secretary of State for Defense John Healy (L), Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (C) and Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R) stands after the signing ceremony of the letter of intent for a capability coalition for electronic warfare during the Ramstein summit in Brussels, Belgium, on April 11, 2025. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
Kyiv and its Western partners launched an electronic warfare coalition in support of Ukraine during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels on April 11, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced.

The electronic warfare coalition consists of 11 countries and comes on top of other eight Western coalitions to support Ukraine. Other similar initiatives include an artillery coalition, a fighter jet coalition, and a demining coalition, organized within the framework of the Ramstein format.

The new coalition will focus on purchasing equipment, training specialists, and developing electronic warfare policies and doctrines.

"Electronic warfare is a critical component of modern warfare. No unit can be fully combat-ready without effective electronic warfare," the defense minister wrote on Facebook.

"The coalition is designed not only to meet the current needs of the Ukrainian army in electronic warfare, but also to lay the foundation for the long-term development of these capabilities."

After the meeting in Brussels, Umerov said that he is planning to invite counterparts from each coalition to visit Ukraine "to communicate not only with (Ukrainian) colleagues from the Defense Forces, but also to involve our defense industry,"  a Kyiv Independent journalist reported.

The Ramstein-format summit in Brussels was held amid growing uncertainty over U.S. support for Ukraine and efforts by European allies to close the gap as Kyiv resists Russia's ongoing invasion.

NATO allies committed more than 21 billion euros ($23.8 billion) in long-term military aid to Ukraine.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, Alex Cadier

