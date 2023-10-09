Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Danish PM expresses intention to expand 'coalition' of countries sending F-16s to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 9, 2023 5:52 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sit inside an F-16 fighter jet at the Skrydstrup airbase in Denmark on Aug. 20, 2023. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark is working to "expand and deepen" the "fighter jet coalition" of countries willing to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Oct. 9, Reuters reported.

The prime minister also appealed to other NATO nations to expand the coalition of countries supplying the jets and providing the necessary training to the Ukrainian Air Force, The Guardian said.

In her address at the the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in Copenhagen, Frederiksen warned against the war fatigue supposedly growing among Kyiv's allies.

‎This Week in Ukraine: F-16s and the irrational politics of military aid on Apple Podcasts
‎Show This Week in Ukraine, Ep F-16s and the irrational politics of military aid - Aug 25, 2023
Apple Podcasts

The unity of the pro-Ukrainian alliance has recently encountered several challenges, as populist political forces are rising in Europe and the Ukraine aid is being contested in U.S. Congress.

"As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community," Frederiksen said.

The prime minister called on NATO and the EU to improve their coordination of weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine within their respective frameworks.

Denmark and the Netherlands are leading the allied efforts to provide Ukraine with the fourth-generation F-16 jets. Copenhagen pledged to provide 19 of its aircraft to bolster the Ukrainian Air Force.

Norway also promised to send some of its F-16 jets to Ukraine.

The "fighter jet coalition" to provide training for Ukrainian pilots and technical staff was officially established in July by 11 founding allied countries.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.