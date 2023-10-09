Danish PM expresses intention to expand 'coalition' of countries sending F-16s to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark is working to "expand and deepen" the "fighter jet coalition" of countries willing to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Oct. 9, Reuters reported.

The prime minister also appealed to other NATO nations to expand the coalition of countries supplying the jets and providing the necessary training to the Ukrainian Air Force, The Guardian said.

In her address at the the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in Copenhagen, Frederiksen warned against the war fatigue supposedly growing among Kyiv's allies.

The unity of the pro-Ukrainian alliance has recently encountered several challenges, as populist political forces are rising in Europe and the Ukraine aid is being contested in U.S. Congress.

"As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community," Frederiksen said.

The prime minister called on NATO and the EU to improve their coordination of weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine within their respective frameworks.

Denmark and the Netherlands are leading the allied efforts to provide Ukraine with the fourth-generation F-16 jets. Copenhagen pledged to provide 19 of its aircraft to bolster the Ukrainian Air Force.

Norway also promised to send some of its F-16 jets to Ukraine.

The "fighter jet coalition" to provide training for Ukrainian pilots and technical staff was officially established in July by 11 founding allied countries.