'Elections or referendum' — Zelensky affirms Ukrainians will decide territorial concessions

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 13, 2025. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on Dec. 11 that any territorial solutions to end Russia's war must be decided by the Ukrainian people, either through elections or a referendum.

"The Russians want the whole of Donbas — we don't accept that," Zelensky said.

"I believe that the Ukrainian people will answer this question. Whether in the form of elections or a referendum, the Ukrainian people must have a say."

The statement comes as Kyiv faces increasing pressure from the United States to accept the terms of an emerging peace plan, as Russia's war enters its fourth year.

Moscow has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the eastern Donbas region, including parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts that Russian troops have failed to capture in more than a decade of war.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

