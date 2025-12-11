'Elections or referendum' — Zelensky affirms Ukrainians will decide territorial concessions

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on Dec. 11 that any territorial solutions to end Russia's war must be decided by the Ukrainian people, either through elections or a referendum.

"The Russians want the whole of Donbas — we don't accept that," Zelensky said.

"I believe that the Ukrainian people will answer this question. Whether in the form of elections or a referendum, the Ukrainian people must have a say."

The statement comes as Kyiv faces increasing pressure from the United States to accept the terms of an emerging peace plan, as Russia's war enters its fourth year.

Moscow has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the eastern Donbas region, including parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts that Russian troops have failed to capture in more than a decade of war.