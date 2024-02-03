DTEK power plant, Ukrenergo equipment damaged in Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

DTEK, Ukraine's chief private energy company, said on Feb. 3 that one of its thermal power plants was hit in an overnight Russian attack. The plant's equipment was "severely damaged," according to DTEK.

The company did not specify where the plant that was hit by strikes is located, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the location of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials reported earlier on Feb. 3 that Russian drones targeted an energy facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing outages that affected thousands of residents and the city's infrastructure.

Ukrenergo, the state-owned energy operator, said that Russian drones targeting Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding area damaged one of Ukrenergo's substations and two high-voltage power lines.

Scheduled emergency energy shutdowns were implemented in the city. Both Ukrenergo and DTEK said their specialists are working on restoring services.

No casualties were reported.