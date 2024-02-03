Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Drone attack
Kryvyi Rih suffers power outages again after Russian drone attacks

by Martin Fornusek February 3, 2024 9:34 AM 2 min read
Illustratitve purposes only: A mining station in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 29, 2022. (Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered power outages for the second day in a row after a new wave of Russian drone strikes on Feb. 3, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration.

The city was hit by Russian Shahed-type drones also on Feb. 2, temporarily leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity and, for some time, trapping over 100 workers in local mines.

Overnight on Feb. 3, Russia launched 14 attack drones against Ukraine, mostly targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Nine of the drones were reportedly shot down by Ukrainian defenses.

Vilkul reported that an energy infrastructure facility was hit, and as of 7 a.m., 7,500 users in the Metalurhiynyi municipal district lost power. Outages also affected heating facilities and, temporarily, tram and trolley bus lines.

At 8 a.m., Vilkul said that the city's energy companies will implement emergency shutdowns.

No casualties were reported as a result of Russian attacks against Kryvyi Rih.

Over the past day, Russian attacks injured a 34-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in Russian attacks against Avdiivka, according to the regional military administration.

Russia carried out 67 attacks against Kherson Oblast, injuring seven people, including one child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

News Feed

10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
1:54 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
