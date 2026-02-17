Drones strike multiple Russian regions, sparking major fire at oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Drone attacks targeted several regions of Russia overnight on Feb. 17, including the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, where a large-scale fire broke out following reported strikes, according to local authorities, Telegram channels, and monitoring groups.

The refinery, which supplies fuel to Russian troops, processes 6.42 million tons of oil annually, according to Ukraine's General Staff. Due to its proximity to Black Sea ports, its products are widely used to support Russian military logistics.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels with alleged ties to security services claimed that Krasnodar Krai had been under attack by Ukrainian drones since the evening. Local air defense systems shot down more than 20 drones over the region, though the Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify these claims.

Residents reported hearing more than 10 explosions near the settlement of Ilsky. Shortly afterward, a major fire erupted at the local oil refinery. The Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters confirmed that the region had been attacked but did not disclose details regarding damage or the facilities affected.

Krasnodar Krai, a strategic region in southwestern Russia on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, is located across the Kerch Strait from Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Amid the reported aerial threat, airports in Krasnodar, Sochi, and Gelendzhik suspended operations for at least four hours. Air raid sirens were also activated in Novorossiysk and Slavyansk-na-Kuban.

At the same time, drones reportedly targeted the Republic of Tatarstan. Around 3 a.m. local times, explosions were heard on the outskirts of Kazan and in Nizhnekamsk. Witnesses reported hearing the sounds of blasts, after which electricity supply was disrupted in one district of Kazan. The city is located roughly 1,300–1,400 kilometers (800-870 miles) from the Russia‑Ukraine boder.

Airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk temporarily halted arrivals and departures. Russian authorities had not released official information on the aftermath of the strikes in Tatarstan.