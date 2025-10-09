Drones attack Russia's Rostov Oblast, allegedly targeting an oil depot, media reports

Drones allegedly targeted an oil depot in the village of Matveyev Kurgan in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Oct. 9, according to the Astra Telegram channel, citing local media and eyewitnesses.

Footage circulating online appears to show drones flying over the Neklinovsky district toward the Matveev-Kurgan oil depot, followed by thick plumes of smoke rising from the site after impact.

The Matveev-Kurgan oil depot supplies fuel to a range of organizations across various sectors and also operates its own network of filling stations for retail fuel.

Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar said three drones were shot down in the Matveyev-Kurgan district by air defense systems. The attack reportedly damaged windows, facades, and roofs of nearby homes, as well as five vehicles.

No casualties have been confirmed as of yet, according to Slysar.

A video purportedly showing a drone striking an oil depot in the village of Matveyev Kurgan, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on Oct. 9, 2025. (Exilenova+ Telegram channel)

Ukraine has not commented on the reported incident, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Rostov Oblast is a region in southern Russia that borders eastern Ukraine, with parts of the oblast located less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the front line of the ongoing war.

The region has become a key logistical and military hub for Russian operations in Ukraine, housing supply routes, military bases, and fuel infrastructure.

Rostov Oblast has been repeatedly targeted by drone attacks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.