Exclusive: Majority of companies involved in Russian Molniya drone production unsanctioned, research shows

The majority of companies supplying components for Russia's Molniya series of drones are not under sanctions, while the manufacturer itself is not currently subject to U.S. or U.K. sanctions, according to research obtained by the Kyiv Independent.

The Molniya is a low-cost strike drone manufactured by Atlant Aero LLC. According to Serhii Beskrestnov, a former adviser to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the drone costs around $1,600, has a range of up to 50 kilometers (30 miles) and can carry a warhead weighing up to 10 kilograms.

Atlant Aero's main production facility in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, has expanded rapidly in 2025. Satellite imagery shows construction of additional production facilities next to the company's existing site.

Since its introduction, the Molniya has become one of Russia's most widely used strike UAVs, with its low cost, relatively simple production and reported effectiveness contributing to its widespread deployment.

The research, conducted by the Centre for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian security think tank, and shared with the Kyiv Independent, also shows that the majority of companies supplying components used in the production of Molniya drones are not yet subject to Western sanctions.

Significantly, while Atlant Aero LLC is subject to EU and Canadian sanctions, it is not currently sanctioned by either the United Kingdom or the United States. Prominvest JSC, the controlling shareholder of Atlant Aero LLC, is not subject to sanctions in any jurisdiction, the research found.

Another 10 Russian companies that provide critical components and services for the production of Molniya drones are also not subject to any Western sanctions.

Viktor Grigoryev, the beneficial owner of Atlant Aero LLC, is also not subject to Western sanctions, nor are the company's four other co-owners.

The report also identifies 11 Chinese companies that are not subject to sanctions and provide critical components for the Molniya supply chain. These include Shenzhen Xingkai Technology Company, which supplies mesh network equipment that enables Russian drones to fly deep into Ukrainian territory. The company's website openly describes the technology as having military applications.

"Companies involved in the production of Russian weapons must be subject to Western sanctions," Oleksandr Danyliuk, chairman of the Centre for Defense Reforms, told the Kyiv Independent.

"Equally important is the creation of a proper mechanism for enforcing sanctions, with adequate punishment for those who attempt to evade them. Otherwise, they don't work," he added.