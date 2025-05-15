Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Thursday, May 15
Thursday, May 15
Show More
News Feed

Drone attacks in 2025 shut down Russian airports record number of times since start of full-scale war

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Drone attacks in 2025 shut down Russian airports record number of times since start of full-scale war
Ilustrative purposes: An Aeroflot-Russian International Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B stands with other jets at the passenger terminal at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, on May 31, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Drone attacks in the first months of 2025 forced Russia to suspend airport operations over 200 times, a record number since the start of the full-scale war, the independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on May 14, citing data from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

Ukraine regularly launches drones at military and industrial targets in Russia, though Kyiv rarely comments on attacks within Russian territory.

From January to May 10, 2025, Russian airports shut down a record number of 217 times, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported. In contrast, there were 58 total closures in 2023 and 91 in 2024.

The first week of May saw a particularly high number of closures, with restrictions introduced at airports almost 50 times. In the days leading up to Russian President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day parade on May 9, waves of drones targeted Moscow, prompting repeated closures.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) claimed on May 7 that Ukraine's intensifying drone strikes affected 60,000 Russian passengers and that delays and cancelations affected at least 350 flights.

According to the analysis, a total of 37 civilian airports have experienced disruptions this year, mostly in central Russia. The highest number of disruptions have occurred at Moscow airports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russia to accept a complete, unconditional 30-day  ceasefire. While Moscow has refused, Russian and Ukrainian delegates are expected to meet in Istanbul on May 15 for their first direct peace talks since the early days of the full-scale invasion.

From spy rings to arson — Russia’s sabotage across Europe continues unpunished
Alongside Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has also ramped up its hybrid attacks across Europe. In 2024 alone, Russia could be behind around 100 “suspicious incidents” in Europe, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky claimed. Last month, the Dutch intelligence said that Moscow keeps stepping up its attacks amid reports that the U.S. had scaled down efforts in countering Russian sabotage. The events had heightened tension between Russia and Europe, as Russian activities
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

RussiaDronesDrone attackUkraineAirportsWar
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks