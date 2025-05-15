Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Maksym Nelipa was killed in action on May 12, his friends and family reported on May 14. The details of his death have not been disclosed.
European and U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly convinced Zelensky that attending the peace talks would reflect positively on Kyiv, diplomats told the Washington Post.
"We discussed in detail the logic of further steps and shared our approaches... It is critical that Russia reciprocate Ukraine's constructive steps. So far, it has not. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace comes at a cost," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.
U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held on May 15, an unnamed U.S. official said.
The Kremlin unveiled its delegation for Ukraine-Russia peace talks in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14.
"I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide which steps Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are unconvincing," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The air raid was announced at around 2:30 p.m. local time, while the explosion sounded around 2:50 p.m. The number of victims killed rose to three, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported at 8:42 p.m.
If confirmed, the decision would mark the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion that President Volodymyr Zelensky is absent, either physically or virtually, from a NATO summit.
The disclosure follows a warning from Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, who on May 6 said Moscow was carrying out an "unprecedented" interference campaign.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
Drone attacks in 2025 shut down Russian airports record number of times since start of full-scale war
Drone attacks in the first months of 2025 forced Russia to suspend airport operations over 200 times, a record number since the start of the full-scale war, the independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on May 14, citing data from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).
Ukraine regularly launches drones at military and industrial targets in Russia, though Kyiv rarely comments on attacks within Russian territory.
From January to May 10, 2025, Russian airports shut down a record number of 217 times, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported. In contrast, there were 58 total closures in 2023 and 91 in 2024.
The first week of May saw a particularly high number of closures, with restrictions introduced at airports almost 50 times. In the days leading up to Russian President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day parade on May 9, waves of drones targeted Moscow, prompting repeated closures.
The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) claimed on May 7 that Ukraine's intensifying drone strikes affected 60,000 Russian passengers and that delays and cancelations affected at least 350 flights.
According to the analysis, a total of 37 civilian airports have experienced disruptions this year, mostly in central Russia. The highest number of disruptions have occurred at Moscow airports.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russia to accept a complete, unconditional 30-day ceasefire. While Moscow has refused, Russian and Ukrainian delegates are expected to meet in Istanbul on May 15 for their first direct peace talks since the early days of the full-scale invasion.