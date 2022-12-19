Drone attack on Kyiv Oblast damages infrastructure, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This story is being updated as new developments regarding Russia's drone attack on Kyiv on Dec. 19 are emerging.

As a result of Russia's drone attack overnight on Dec. 19, infrastructure and homes were damaged, and two people were injured in Kyiv Oblast, the oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

According to Kuleba, all emergency services are at the site of the attack. More details would follow, Kuleba said.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions occurred in Kyiv's central Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts early on Dec. 19 during Russia's drone attack on the capital. He later reported that some critical infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack and that utility services are working "to quickly stabilize the situation with electricity and heat supply." No casualties have been reported in the capital, Klitschko said.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a residential building was damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district and part of a road in the Solomianskyi district.

The administration also reported that 18 out of 23 kamikaze drones had been shot down over Kyiv overnight on Dec. 19.

In total, Ukraine's Air Force said it had shot down 30 "out of dozens" drones sent by Russia across the country overnight.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages. In its latest large-scale attack on energy facilities, Russia launched 76 cruise missiles, 60 of which were downed.

Moscow admits that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

