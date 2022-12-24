Kyiv mayor: Explosions heard in two central Kyiv districts

Explosions were heard in Kyiv's central Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts early on Dec. 19, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

According to the mayor, emergency services are already on the ground at the site of the explosions.

Klitschko said more details would follow.

Earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration said nine kamikaze drones had been shot down over Kyiv overnight on Dec. 19.