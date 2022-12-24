Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Kyiv mayor: Explosions heard in two central Kyiv districts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 6:36 am
Explosions were heard in Kyiv's central Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts early on Dec. 19, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. 

According to the mayor, emergency services are already on the ground at the site of the explosions. 

Klitschko said more details would follow.

Earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration said nine kamikaze drones had been shot down over Kyiv overnight on Dec. 19. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

