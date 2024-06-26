Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Denmark, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, Critical infrastructure
Denmark to allocate nearly $5 million to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv oblasts

by Kateryna Hodunova June 26, 2024 11:48 PM 2 min read
A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On the morning of March 22, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Danish Foreign Affairs Ministry will allocate 4.7 million euros (nearly $5 million) to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine's energy infrastructure restoration in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts, the Energy Ministry announced on June 26.

A recent uptick in Russian strikes put a heavy strain on Ukraine's power grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

The energy sector suffered direct damage and indirect financial losses in the amount of $56.2 billion, while the restoration needs are $50.5 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) report.

"Denmark became the first sponsor of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, making a contribution to the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector back in April 2022. We sincerely thank our partners for this unwavering position and continued support," Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.  

"It is especially urgently needed in the frontline regions, whose energy facilities are subject to daily enemy attacks."

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established on the joint initiative of Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in the spring of 2022.

The total amount of donor contributions to the fund are over 551 million euros (around $558 million) as of June, according to Ukraine's ministry.

Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Austria have contributed funds or declared their intentions to contribute to the fund over the past few weeks, the statement read.

Since the start of 2024, Russia has launched eight large-scale attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure and multiple smaller ones.

An attack in April destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Due to resulting power deficits, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15. The blackouts last from four to eight hours on average and could be carried out up to three times per day.

Russian attacks on infrastructure increasing risk of infectious diseases in Ukraine, health minister warns
Rusian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are increasing the risk of the spread of infectious diseases like hepatitis, as water supply often stops when electricity is cut off, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said in an interview with BBC Ukraine published on June 20.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.