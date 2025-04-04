The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Dnipro, Ukraine, National Police, Terrorism, Russia
Edit post

Dnipro official dies after car explodes in suspected terrorist attack, police probe possible Russia links

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 4, 2025 3:50 PM 2 min read
The scene of the explosion which killed Yuriy Fedko in Dnipro on April 4, 2025 (National Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Dnipro official has been killed, and his wife injured, after their car exploded on the morning of April 4, Dnipro National Police have said, adding the incident was being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

Yuriy Fedko, Head of the Left Bank Administration of the Dnipro City Council, was initially hospitalized but died several hours after the incident, national police said in a statement, adding his wife was left injured.

The explosion occurred at around 7:40 a.m. local time in Dnipro. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

Residents living near where the explosion occurred mistook it for the sound of Russian drones. Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, is frequently bombed by Russia.

"It was very loud, I was outside and thought the air defence system was working. I heard that some official was blown up," local resident Volodymyr told Suspline Dnipro.

Another local resident claimed Fedko may have been warned of a possible attack "more than once."

Police investigators, the National Police representatives, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating the circumstances of the explosion.

According to police, several possible scenarios are being investigated including an attack ordered by Russia to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, or a grievance stemming from Fedko's political activities.

Borys Filatov Mayor of Dnipro said the attack "is being investigated by the best professionals."

"It is a matter of honor for all of us," he said, paying tribute to "my friend from back in student days."

Criminal proceedings have been opened under part 3 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act).

A previous suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro killed 1 and injured on Dec. 14, 2024.

‘It would be foolish not to admire Putin’ — Elon Musk’s father Errol swoons over Russian President
In an interview with BBC Russia, Errol Musk said Vladimir Putin says “logical things.”
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

6:50 AM

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on April 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.