Dnipro official dies after car explodes in suspected terrorist attack, police probe possible Russia links

A Dnipro official has been killed, and his wife injured, after their car exploded on the morning of April 4, Dnipro National Police have said, adding the incident was being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

Yuriy Fedko, Head of the Left Bank Administration of the Dnipro City Council, was initially hospitalized but died several hours after the incident, national police said in a statement, adding his wife was left injured.

The explosion occurred at around 7:40 a.m. local time in Dnipro. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

Residents living near where the explosion occurred mistook it for the sound of Russian drones. Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, is frequently bombed by Russia.

"It was very loud, I was outside and thought the air defence system was working. I heard that some official was blown up," local resident Volodymyr told Suspline Dnipro.

Another local resident claimed Fedko may have been warned of a possible attack "more than once."

Police investigators, the National Police representatives, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating the circumstances of the explosion.

According to police, several possible scenarios are being investigated including an attack ordered by Russia to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, or a grievance stemming from Fedko's political activities.

Borys Filatov Mayor of Dnipro said the attack "is being investigated by the best professionals."

"It is a matter of honor for all of us," he said, paying tribute to "my friend from back in student days."

Criminal proceedings have been opened under part 3 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act).

A previous suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro killed 1 and injured on Dec. 14, 2024.